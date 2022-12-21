Etiquette coaches give tips on how to react to receiving unwanted gifts

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It is the season of giving and getting presents, but sometimes you may not like what you've received. No worries, we spoke with Monica and Dairen Lewis of the Monica Lewis School of Etiquette in Houston about how to approach that sometimes awkward situation, in the best way possible:



You get a gift, you open it, you don't really like it, you don't want it. How do you react? What should you say?



Monica: So first, you should say thank you and your face should reflect you saying "thank you" because it's all about the person taking the time out to think of you to purchase a gift for you. And so rather, if not a gift of your choice, just being appreciative of that person actually buying something. Saying thank you will be the right thing to do. But you have to make sure that your face reflects what you're saying.



Darian: Crack a smile, make eye contact. "Thank you, thank you so much for thinking of me. Oh, my goodness."



What if the gift is too extravagant? Is there something you can make someone aware of that you're not maybe comfortable with the amount they're spending?



Darian: Absolutely, you know, you can say that in earnest. This is why one of the big rules is when you receive a gift, you don't necessarily have to open it in front of the person. But on Christmas, we kind of break that rule. And so that you don't become so performative.