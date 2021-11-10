Tips for donating to charity on Veterans Day

The Better Business Bureau has a list of tips to ensure your money is going to the right place.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Veterans Day is time to thank and acknowledge living veterans who previously served in the United States military.

Some will honor the day with a donation to one of the many local and national charities that assist with a variety of issues and needs facing veterans, military service members and their families.

But before you hand over the check, there are a few things to keep in mind to make sure your money is going to the right place.

Here are wise donating tips from the Better Business Bureau: