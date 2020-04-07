x
Skip Navigation

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

holidays

Red, white and blue across the sky: Veterans skydive with American flags

Certainly, it was a special way to celebrate the Fourth of July.

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — These veterans performed at the 70th and 75th anniversaries of D-Day, commemorating the brave heroes who stormed the beaches at Normandy.

And on this day, America's Fourth of July, they were joined by a few other enthusiasts to celebrate and salute the flag in a unique way -- something not for the faint of heart: Skydiving with the American flag in tow.

The group met Saturday morning at SkyDive City to take to the sky.

And, well, the imagery just says it all.

Each skydiver aimed to be respectful of the flag by folding it in the moments upon landing.

RELATED: What to do on July 4th around Tampa Bay

RELATED: Winn-Dixie's parent company donates more than $2.3M for educational scholarships to military families

Credit: MEFMedia

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter