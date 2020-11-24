Virtual ways to enjoy Thanksgiving

Not gathering in person? You can still have a fun holiday.

TAMPA, Fla. — We've all heard it by now... "Thanksgiving will look a little different this year." That is true, especially now that the CDC is urging people to stay home rather than traveling for the holiday.

If you don't travel or host out-of-town visitors, you can still be festive when meeting up virtually with friends and family on apps such as Zoom, Google Meet and FaceTime. We've scoured lots of options and come up with five fun activities for your virtual Thanksgiving feast!

Recipe Swap

You probably have someone (or many people) in your family who cooks up a special recipe. It could be roasted turkey and gravy, cornbread dressing, pumpkin pie... the possibilities are endless! So go ahead and grab your chef's hat, swap those family recipes and host a big virtual taste test. You might wind up cooking all the recipes next year!

Giving Thanks

This is as timely as it gets -- after all, "giving thanks" is in the name of the holiday. The family advice experts at familyeducation.com suggest letting everyone list what they're thankful for in such a trying year. Be sure to include gratitude for others and not just for what you have.

Thanksgiving Game Night

Virtual game nights can be every bit as fun as those you host at the table. Parents.com posted a list of ten games you can play with kids and adults, including Pictionary, I Spy and even Family Feud. Just make sure the feud doesn't get too real!

Musical Medleys

A lot of us love to put on some of our favorite tunes after we finish the big meal. Whether it's wind-down music or pump-up jams, have some fun with your choices. You can give everyone turns playing DJ to mix things up.

Chat!

This one may seem obvious to some, but it's important not to forget those conversations with the ones you love. Catch up on life, strike up a healthy football debate, whatever you like! But always be sure to let people know you love them. It's the spirit of the season!

What other people are reading right now: