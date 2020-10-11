Santa is still visiting the Tampa Bay area in 2020

You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout... because Santa Claus is still coming to town in 2020.
Get ready Tampa Bay, Santa will be stationed in Tyrone Square, Westfield Countryside, Westshore Plaza, Westfield Citrus Park, Westfield Brandon, University Town Center, Gulf View Square, The Shops at Wiregrass and Lakeland Square this holiday season.
All of these locations use Cherry Hill Programs to bring Christmas magic to shoppers. According to the Cherry Hill website, the following COVID-19 measures will be in place for Santa's visit:
- Face coverings are required for all guests ages 2 & up (or by local mandate).
- You will experience physical distancing practices at the set, including maintaining social distance in queues and physical barriers where space doesn't allow for 6 feet of separation.
- Advanced reservations are strongly encouraged to promote social distancing and contact-less payments.
- Operation modifications, including reduced hours at select locations and no special events outside of normal business hours.
- An increased focus on disinfecting and sanitation, including the addition of hand sanitizer in high traffic areas.
- Santa Claus will be required to complete a health screening prior to beginning their employment with the company.
- All Cherry Hill Programs associates and Santa Claus will be required to complete a temperature check, prior to starting any shift.
