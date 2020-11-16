Walmart announces free Thanksgiving dinner for everyone

Walmart and others have teamed up to launch the Free Thanksgiving Dinner program in an effort to feed millions of American families this Thanksgiving.

Through an exclusive promotion with Walmart, leading mobile rewards platform Ibotta, Campbell's, Butterball and Coca-Cola have teamed up to launch the Free Thanksgiving Dinner program in an effort to feed millions of American families this Thanksgiving.

Ibotta’s 2020 Thanksgiving Survey found that more than one-third of Americans will spend less on Thanksgiving this year due to tightened budgets. But despite the budget constraints, enthusiasm for Thanksgiving dinner remains sky high.

The Free Thanksgiving Dinner program hopes to make a difficult holiday season more rewarding for families everywhere by giving them a delicious meal without the financial burden.

The Walmart-exclusive items included in the Free Thanksgiving Dinner program are:

Campbell’s condensed cream of mushroom soup (10.5-ounce can)

2-liter bottle of Coke

All varieties of Butterball 3-pound turkey roast or $9.98 cash back on all Butterball whole turkeys

McCormick turkey gravy seasoning packet (0.87-ounce package)

French’s crispy onions (2.8-ounce package)

Idahoan instant mashed potatoes (8-ounce package)

Great Value stuffing (6-ounce package)

Great Value cranberry sauce (14-ounce can)

Great Value frozen green beans (12-ounce bag)

Simply download the Ibotta app or download Ibotta's web browser extension, click on the Free Thanksgiving Dinner offer and shop for your Thanksgiving items at any Walmart or at Walmart.com. Once purchased, scan your receipt into the Ibotta or link your Walmart Grocery account to verify the purchases, and you'll earn cash back for the entire purchase (approx. $20.27).