Here's where to watch fireworks across Tampa Bay for 4th of July

The city of Tampa's Boom by the Bay and the St. Pete Pier's The Fourth will be back to honor Independence Day with firework shows.

TAMPA, Fla. — Whether you're having a cookout or hanging out at the beach, there will be many Independence Day celebrations near your home across the Tampa Bay region to see some fireworks light up the night sky.

Here are just a few of the events that will honor America’s 246th birthday.

Tampa

Boom by the Bay is back, and this year, it's bigger than ever.

The fun starts during the day with live music, food trucks and water ski shows before the massive firework shows light up Tampa's waterfront.

The annual tradition, which was started in 2019, is Tampa's biggest Independence Day celebration. The event is scheduled for Monday, July 4.

Families can watch the fireworks from Sparkman Wharf, Armature Works and Bayshore Boulevard.

St. Petersburg

St. Pete Pier will host its second "The Fourth" Independence Day Celebration at Spa Beach Park on July 4.

The event will have fun activities for all ages, including the St Pete Pier Run, Craft Beer Garden, food trucks and vendors.

There will also be live music and entertainers taking over the Visit St. Pete Clearwater Main Stage.

The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. and can be seen from the Downtown St. Pete waterfront.

Clearwater

The city of Clearwater will have a fireworks show at BayCare Ballpark on the Fourth of July.

There will also be a concert by The Black Honkeys Band, fun activities and giveaways for kids of all ages.

Attendees can buy hamburgers, hot dogs and popcorn and there will also be adult beverages.

The event begins at 6 p.m. and the fireworks will be lit at 9:15 p.m.

Tickets are sold for five dollars.

Tarpon Springs

Two events, the patriotic picnic and the Fourth of July Fireworks, will be available for the public in Tarpon Springs.

The picnic will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Craig Park and will feature family activities, water slides and hot dog eating contests.

The city of Tarpon Springs will then have a firework show around 8:30 p.m. and event-goers are encouraged to see the show at Fred Howard Park on Sunset Drive.

The park, causeway and beach will be available for parking, which is free after 6 p.m. but is limited. Guests are asked to arrive early.

Sarasota

Nathan Benderson Park will host its 2022 NBP Fireworks on the Lake Driven by Sunset Automotive Group on July 3 to celebrate Independence Day.

The event will have live music, a kids zone and fireworks.

Admission is free and gates open at 5 p.m. with music starting at 5:30 p.m. and the fireworks will be lit shortly after 9 p.m.

Treasure Island

Those looking to save money this Fourth of July from buying fireworks should look into attending Treasure Island's 4th of July Fireworks.

There will be a firework show on the beach at 9 p.m., and off-site parking will be available at Treasure Islands Park for $20 per car.

Safety Harbor

There will be a July 4 celebration in Safety Harbor and the event will be free to the public.

Activities for kids, live entertainment, food vendors and fireworks will all be available at the event.

People attending the celebration are encouraged to get a good seat at the Marina or Waterfront Park to get the best view of the fireworks display.

The event begins at 5 p.m. and the fireworks will go off at 9 p.m.

Lakeland

City of Lakeland's Red, White & Kaboom is back again this year and will have a firework show on July 3.

Those who will be going to the event are asked to bring at least one non-perishable food item as volunteers will collect the canned food and donate it to the Volunteers in Service to the Elderly.

There will also be a live concert and food trucks. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket as they watch over Lake Mirror.

The event is free to the public and runs from 6 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

Temple Terrace

The city of Temple Terrace will have a parade during its Independence Day Celebration.

The Leisure Service Department of the city wants to include as many community businesses and organizations as possible in its events.

People going to the event can expect there to be live music, a parade and a firework show. The city will also honor local veterans by having them on a float during the parade.

The parade will start on Gillette Avenue and end on Ridgedale Road.

Zephyrhills

The Zephyrhills Summerfest Fireworks show returns this year to Zephyr Park for an all-day, family-friendly, free Fourth of July event.

In addition to fireworks, the event will have food trucks, lemonade, cold treats, carnival food, live music., waterslides and bounce houses.

People attending the Summerfest are encouraged to arrive early to ensure a spot on the bank of the Zephyr Lake.