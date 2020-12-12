Even donating your time can make a big difference in your community this holiday season.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One of the biggest changes the pandemic is bringing to the holidays is the need for help.

Families across the country and right here at home are struggling to put food on the table, let alone presents under the tree. Local organizations are trying to make a difference, but they need help, too.

Metropolitan Ministries says 30,000 families have preregistered for help this Christmas. The non-profit says the pandemic has created the largest need Metro has faced in its 48-year history.

Metro has set up holiday tents around Tampa Bay to collect toy and food donations. Click here for a list of the most needed items and where to drop them off.

Even though Gasparilla has been postponed, The Krewe of Alegria is hosting its 15th annual shoe drive from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. You can drop off donations of new shoes for school-aged kids at the Bank of America parking lot at 100 N. Westshore Blvd. in Tampa.

If you don't want to donate in person, the Krewe also has an Amazon Wishlist.

This is the last weekend to donate to the Sarasota County Sheriff Office's 4th holiday toy drive. Santa is helping collect donations at the agency's headquarters on Cattlebridge Boulevard until noon Saturday, Dec. 12.

If you can't make it to today's collection, you can drop off donations through 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, sheriff's office.

