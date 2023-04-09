It wasn't until the Civil War that most Americans began to celebrate Easter.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Although it's heavily associated with eggs, bunnies and chocolate, Easter is a holiday that is celebrated by millions across the world — but what is Easter and how did it become popular in the United States?

Easter Sunday, also known as Resurrection Day, is a major Christian holiday that celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after his crucifixion, according to Britannica.

"The earliest recorded observance of an Easter celebration comes from the 2nd century, though the commemoration of Jesus’ Resurrection probably occurred earlier," the website says.

Easter can be celebrated differently depending on the denomination and where you're at in the world. Most Christians celebrate the holiday by going to church services and with prayer, according to USA Today.

But the holiday wasn't always celebrated in America. According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, it wasn't until the Civil War that most Americans began to celebrate Easter.

"The movement back to Easter was primarily led by the Presbyterians," Sharron Uhler, archivist for Hallmark Cards in Kansas City, Mo. told the news outlet. "Perhaps the movement was motivated by scars from the war. The story of the resurrection . . . is an expression of renewed hope for all those who are bereaved."

Although, not a federally recognized holiday, many stores and businesses will close or have altered schedules on Easter Sunday.