Here's when you should technically put up your Christmas decorations

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Every year, it always feels like as soon as the clock strikes midnight on Nov. 1, the countdown to Christmas begins — driving many holiday purists up a wall due to the fact that Thanksgiving is completely glossed over.

You can't blame others for being overly excited about Santa's arrival, preparing their homes with lights and festive decorations. It's a real conundrum we all face.

So, when is the best time to put up your Christmas decorations?

Well, it depends on how seriously you take the holiday. There's no Christmas police going around handing out fines for choosing the wrong date, but there is some tradition.

If you're going by the book, Christmas Eve or Day is typically the final day of Advent — a season observed in most Christian denominations in which people who practice the religion prepare to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Traditionally, Christmas trees are put up and decorated on the first day of Advent. This year, the first of Advent is on Sunday, Nov. 28.

There are other conflicting traditions that say the latest the earliest a tree is put up and decorated is Dec. 22 or they choose to do so on Christmas Eve.