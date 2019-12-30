TAMPA, Fla. — It's time to ring in the new year. If you don't have plans yet or aren't sure what to do, we have you covered.

New Year's Eve Celebration at the Spectacular Coliseum

Check out the 12th Annual Swingin The New Year. It will be at 7:30 p.m.-1 a.m. at The Coliseum in North St. Pete.

Clearwater Beach Chamber of Commerce

Start your New Year's Eve relaxing with your toes in the sand, watching one of our world-famous sunsets and grabbing a bite to eat starting at 7 p.m. Then ring in the New Year with Fireworks at midnight.

New Year’s Eve Celebration on St. Pete Waterfront

Head over to North Straub Park at 400 Bayshore Dr. Northest in St. Pete. The New Year’s Eve Celebration on St. Pete Waterfront will take place in Rockin New Years's Eve on the St. Pete waterfront.

Sparkman Wharf to Host First-Ever Laser Light Show for New Year's Eve

Celebrate New Year's Eve with the first-ever laser light show – something you won't want to miss. The evening kicks off with live music on the Sparkman Wharf stage from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. followed by the special laser light show with coordinated DJ performance starting at 9:00 p.m. and going through midnight

First Night St Petersburg

One of the most anticipated annual events in downtown St. Pete, this family-friendly event features live music, entertainment, drama, dance, games, art, fireworks and more! The event starts at 7 p.m. and is at 100 2nd Ave N #150, St. Petersburg, FL.

Jackson's Bistro, Bar & Sushi

Get ready for it, because the biggest and most epic New Year's Eve celebration in Tampa is coming your way! The countdown to NYE 2020 is on! You can find more information here.

New Yarrgh's Eve Booty Drop powered by Amgen and iHeartMedia

New Yarrgh's Eve is one-of-a-kind New Year's Eve celebration featuring a "booty drop" countdown to midnight. The free, family-friendly event will include live entertainment, food and drink vendors, and a unique countdown experience you won't want to miss. The event takes place at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and starts at 9 p.m.

WTR Pool & Grill's NYE Bash with host Mario Lopez

The Godfrey Hotel is your New Year's Eve destination. The event will have the largest fireworks display in Tampa, DJ entertainment and celebrity appearances. The event gets started at 9 a.m.

Armature Works

Bring in the new year at Tampa's most exclusive New Year's Eve party at The Gathering in Armature Works. Dance all night to the beats of high energy live band and DJ while enjoying a top-shelf open bar, a wide selection of late-night hors d'oeuvres, as well as a champagne bar and midnight toast.



At midnight head outside to the Armature Works front lawn to catch one of the most elaborate firework displays in the city, with downtown Tampa as the backdrop.

Busch Gardens

Enjoy thrill rides in the dark, like the new Tigris, Florida's tallest launch coaster, North America’s tallest freestanding drop tower, Falcon’s Fury®, or Florida’s first triple-launch coaster, Cheetah Hunt.

Jam out to music throughout the park and ring in the new year with a park-wide countdown and spectacular fireworks show on the Festival Field.

