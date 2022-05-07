Where to find fireworks for your 2023 New Year celebration

Back in April 2020, Gov. DeSantis signed a law that allows Floridians to use fireworks legally – but only on three days out of the year including NYE.

TAMPA, Fla. — Now that Santa Claus delivered presents and returned to the North Pole, many people around the world are preparing to ring in the new year.

With celebrations planned to be full of food and lots of fireworks, the New Year is something celebrated dating back some 4,000 years to ancient Babylon.

And for anyone wondering where exactly they can find fireworks to buy this year, we've got you covered.

Here's a breakdown of Tampa Bay-area stores to fill your carts at before the end of 2022.

Phantom Fireworks

As the Sunshine State's largest provider of fireworks, Phantom locations can be found in and around Tampa – and there's also an online store.

Locations:

Phantom of Tampa South 3642 W. Gandy Blvd, Suite A, Tampa, FL 33611 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Sunday

9 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday

9 a.m. - 11:30 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday Contact: 813-839-6751

Phantom of Tampa 1031 E. Fowler Avenue, Tampa, FL 33612 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Sunday

9 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday

9 a.m. - 11:30 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday Contact: 813-910-2955



There are also tents set up across the Tampa Bay area – one in Pinellas Park and Clearwater.

Other locations across Florida can be found on Phantom's website by using the search tool.

Galaxy Fireworks Inc.

For anyone searching for fireworks to pop off as the clock strikes midnight this New Year's can head over to Galaxy Fireworks to spend some money.

Locations:

204 E Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Tampa, FL 33603 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day (hours might differ)

9908 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618 9 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m. - 10 p.m. on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day (hours might differ)

8415 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33604 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day (hours might differ)



There are also tents set up in Tampa and Pinellas Park.

TNT Fireworks

Just like Phantom, locations can be found in and around Tampa but also in St. Petersburg and Clearwater – and there's also an online store.

Locations:

1050 58th St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33710 Officially opens Tuesday, Dec. 27 In Tyrone Gardens

1049 62nd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33702 Officially opens Tuesday, Dec. 27 In Rutland Plaza - St. Petersburg

8404 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33615 Officially opens Tuesday, Dec. 27 In Ross Plaza

1725 34th St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33713 Officially opens Tuesday, Dec. 28

2677 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL 33760 Officially opens Tuesday, Dec. 29 In Walmart Supercenter



And while fireworks are being bought left and right, some may be wondering if they are actually legal in the state of Florida.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law in April 2020 that allows Floridians to use fireworks legally – but only on three days out of the year.

Those days are Independence Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Basically, under state statutes, the types of fireworks people are allowed to set off on those three holidays are firecrackers, torpedoes, skyrockets, roman candles, dago bombs, blank cartridges, toy cannons and fireworks containing any explosives or flammable compounds.

Pop-its, snaps, sparklers, glow worms, trick noisemakers, party poppers, booby traps, smoke devices, a cigarette load, trick matches and auto burglar alarms are allowed to be purchased anytime during the year as they are not defined as fireworks in the statutes.

For people who plan to pop fireworks at their home or someone else's, here are some safety tips from the National Council on Fireworks Safety.

Never allow young children to handle fireworks

Older children should use them only under close adult supervision

Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol

Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear

Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands

Never light them indoors

Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material

Never point or throw fireworks at another person

Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting

Never ignite devices in a container

Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks

Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding

Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don't go off or in case of fire

Never use illegal fireworks