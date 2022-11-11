x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Holidays

Downtown Tampa's Winter Village to return for 6th season

The village is set to open at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, and will remain open through Jan. 4

More Videos

TAMPA, Fla. — Editors' note: The video above is from December 2021. 

The winter holiday season is quickly approaching and those in the Tampa Bay area can now get excited about the return of downtown Tampa's Winter Village.

As noted in a news release, guests will be able to enjoy a real ice rink, curling, shops, festive food and drinks and nightly holiday light shows during the event's sixth season.

RELATED: Give the gift of joy this holiday season: Donate to the Angel Tree

The village is set to kick off at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, and will remain open until Jan. 4. Below are the days and times the village will be open: 

  • 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. Monday through Friday 
  • 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
  • During holiday breaks, the village will open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily 

This year, for the first time, guests will be able to experience Tampa's version of curling, according to a news release. The activity will be available daily for free on a special non-frozen court and is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. 

RELATED: What's open and closed on Veterans Day

A team-based curling league will begin on Nov. 30 and run until Dec. 28 and will meet weekly on Wednesdays. More information about the league can be found here

The village will also offer Santa Sightings on Dec. 2, Dec. 9 and Dec. 16. Santa and Mrs. Claus will make stops at three different locations throughout the village, where they will pose for photos. 

Click here for more information about the village's activities. 

Before You Leave, Check This Out