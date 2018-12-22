This year, 150 Tampa Bay kids in need got to experience a holiday wonderland party with gifts, all thanks to fellow local Carolynn Smith.

Smith took it upon herself to organize the 2nd Annual Tampa Bay Gives Back event at the Wilbert Davis Boys and Girls Club on Friday.

Last year, Smith made headlines for adopting all 125 kids from the club to make their holiday wishes come true, and this year she kept the giving-tradition strong.

“These kids mean the world to me, and I wanted to do this again to help give them hope during the holiday season because many of these kids won’t get the chance to celebrate like this with their families,” Smith said.

2nd Annual Tampa Bay Gives Back party

Smith hopes to do the same event in 2019. If you’d like to get involved, you can learn more at tampabaygivesback.com.

