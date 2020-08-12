How to wrap a present like a professional

'Tis the season to wrap some presents. Get on Santa's nice list by following this step-by-step wrapping guide.

‘Tis the season of giving. And, whether you’ve been hustlin’ around town buying gifts, or have become too familiar with the ‘add to cart’ button, these items aren’t going to wrap themselves.

So it’s time to break out the ribbons, bows, and fancy paper, shout “Alexa, play Holly Jolly 2020 playlist on Spotify,” and get to wrapping.

But wait… not sure how to wrap a present like a pro? No worries. Here’s a step-by-step guide that’ll give you Santa’s Elf status.

Step One:

Box your item and measure out your paper. I always roll out a bit of paper then set the box on top for a solid visual.

Step Two:

Cut the paper from the roll and cut off any extra paper remaining.

Step Three:

Fold the paper over one side and add a piece of tape. Fold the other side over so that it overlaps and add 1-2 pieces of tape.

Step Four:

Fold the center down to make a crease. Then make two more creases (one on each side) so the paper becomes tight and the package almost looks like it has wings.

Step Five:

Fold one “wing” in and crease to make a triangle. Repeat on the other side. Now take the triangle flap (each side overlapped to make one triangle) and fold up. Add a piece of tape and repeat on the other end of the package.

Step Six:

Add ribbon. I always wrap the ribbon around the box to make sure it’s long enough. Place the center of the ribbon on the top of the box then flip it over. Criss-cross the ribbon and make a simple loop (like you’re tying your shoes). Flip the box back over and feed the sides through and tie into a knot.

Step Seven: