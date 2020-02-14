HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Flowers, chocolates – maybe some premeditated romance. Love is in the air on Feb. 14.
And unlike other holidays, when the added stress leads to an increase in wedded misery, Valentine’s Day appears to live up to the lovey-dovey hype.
10News reached out to the Hillsborough County Clerk of Courts to find the cold hard facts that will really warm your heart.
During the week of Valentine’s Day in 2018 and 2019, the actual holiday had some of the lowest numbers of separations and divorces.
That may be come as a surprise, considering all the pressure that comes with making your Valentine happy.
But, like everything else in life – there’s a pretty big asterisk.
According to the clerk’s numbers over the past two years, there tends to be a spike in divorce filings the day after Valentine’s Day.
