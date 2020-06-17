Get growing! Here are some expert gardening tips

Whether you're looking to have more food security or just something to do with your free time, there are some simple steps to growing your first garden.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There are at least 900,000 people in our community that are food insecure. That means they lack reliable access to enough nutritious food that they can afford.

Feeding Tampa Bay has regular mobile pantry stops and mega pantries where you can drive-thru and pick-up some food to take home. Here’s a link to the scheduled events across the Bay area.

For some, growing their own food at home offers not only the opportunity to close the gap on food security, but it's a way to get out and creatively use their free time as well.

Permaculture consultant Amanda Streets has been teaching how to grow your first garden, connecting with people over Zoom. She says you need to start with just a few plants to set yourself up for success.

Here are three things she recommends you do:

Invest in good soil (it's the foundation in any garden), start out with the best that you can afford

Make sure to choose plants that are appropriate for your growing season

Fruit trees are a great investment. Easy to grow and you'll save so much money by having fresh fruit in your yard

Here are three things she says you shouldn’t do:

Don't automatically kill every bug or insect that you see, some are really beneficial

Don't neglect your annual vegetable plant, try to inspect them for nutrient deficiencies or diseases

Don't overwater and water in the morning hours

Streets is teaching a class on June 24. You can learn how to sign up here on Facebook.