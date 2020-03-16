Curious just how far your dollar goes in Tampa?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Tampa if you've got up to $900/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1210 E. Ray Charles Blvd. (Tampa Heights)

Listed at $804/month, this 1,016-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 1210 E. Ray Charles Blvd.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building includes garage parking. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $300 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd. (Tampa Palms)

Here's a 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd. that's going for $827/month.

In the unit, expect to see a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a fireplace. The building features on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

14551 N. 46th St. (Tampa Palms)

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit over at 14551 N. 46th St. It's listed for $895/month for its 650 square feet.

You can expect to find carpeted floors, a balcony, a walk-in closet and central heating in the residence. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands and has some bike infrastructure.

