Looking to satisfy your appetite for Cuban sandwiches and black bean soup?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Cuban spots around Tampa, using both Yelp data and our own methods to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Columbia Restaurant

Topping the list is Historic Ybor's Columbia Restaurant, situated at 2117 E. Seventh Ave. With four stars out of 2,299 reviews on Yelp, the Spanish and Cuban spot has proven to be a local favorite.

2. Brocato's Sandwich Shop

Brocato's Sandwich Shop, located at 5021 E. Columbus Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the deli and Cuban spot, which offers sandwiches and more, four stars out of 498 reviews.

3. The Stone Soup Company

The Stone Soup Company, a Cuban spot that offers sandwiches, soups and more in Historic Ybor, is another go-to, with four stars out of 401 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1919 E. Seventh Ave. to see for yourself.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.