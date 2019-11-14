Looking to try the best diners in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable diners in Tampa, using both Yelp data and our own methods to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Mom's Place

Topping the list is Mom's Place. Located at 4816 N. Dale Mabry Highway in Drew Park, the diner is the highest-rated cheap diner in Tampa, boasting four stars out of 123 reviews on Yelp.

Since 2001, this Tampa Bay staple has been serving homestyle breakfast and lunch dishes and the menu features many of the owner's family recipes from Greece.

'A favorite of the many sports stars that play and train here in Tampa, Mom's is frequented by many players and personnel from the New York Yankees, including George Steinbrenner and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and, most recently, former coach Tony Dungy,' per the history section of the business's Yelp profile.

'Whether you are a famous athlete or an average Joe, we love serving delicious breakfast and lunch cuisine to the good people of Tampa Bay.'

2. Trips Diner

Next up is Seminole Heights's Trips Diner, situated at 6416 N. Florida Ave. With four stars out of 234 reviews on Yelp, the diner, breakfast and brunch and traditional American spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

The site has lots more information on Trips Diner.

'Named after our triplets—Libby, Will and John—we opened our diner on March 12, 2012,' the owners wrote on in the specialties section on the business's Yelp profile. 'We hope to be a not-too-fancy neighborhood restaurant that offers a variety of simple food. We serve breakfast all day plus salads, sandwiches, meatloaf, pasta, chicken and more.'

3. Pop N Sons Diner

Drew Park's Pop N Sons Diner, located at 4812 N. Dale Mabry Highway, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cheap diner and breakfast and brunch spot four stars out of 157 reviews.

If you're curious for more, we found these details about Pop N Sons Diner.

'Pop n Sons is a family-friendly Diner serving the diner food you expect and more—everything from bacon and eggs to surf and turf, 24 hours a day six days a week,' it states in the specialties section of the restaurant's Yelp profile. 'Daily homemade specials and fresh homemade soups, with a fully stocked pie and dessert case. Try them, and we will send you home with a smile!'

4. Gourmet Room at HCC

Gourmet Room at HCC, a diner run by the college's students, offers salads, globally-inspired dishes and culinary nights in Drew Park. It's another much-loved, cheap go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 11 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4001 W. Tampa Bay Blvd. to see for yourself.

Yelper Robin K., who reviewed Gourmet Room at HCC on Oct. 7, wrote, 'For our main entree, we indulged in moussaka on a bed of orzo pasta...very good! Also loved the pasta. My friend said this was the best baklava she had ever had.'

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.