Craving juices and smoothies?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top juice and smoothie hot spots in Tampa, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

November is one of the top months of the year for consumer spending at food and beverage shops across the Tampa area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of online reputation management and email marketing for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Tampa-area food and beverage shops rose to $21 for the metro area in November of last year, second only to December with an average of $22, and 2% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Healthy N Fresh Cafe

First on the list is Healthy N Fresh Cafe. Located at 3648 Henderson Blvd. in Golf View, the spot to score salads, juices and smoothies and sandwiches is the highest-rated juice and smoothie spot in Tampa, boasting five stars out of 166 reviews on Yelp.

2. Fresh Kitchen

Next up is North Hyde Park's Fresh Kitchen, situated at 1350 S. Howard Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 579 reviews on Yelp, the New American and vegetarian spot, offering juices and smoothies and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Bodega

Seminole Heights's Bodega, located at 5901 N. Florida Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Latin American spot, which offers juices and smoothies and more, 4.5 stars out of 140 reviews.

4. Sweet Soul

Sweet Soul, a spot to score juices and smoothies, acai bowls and ice cream and frozen yogurt in Parkland Estates, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 131 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1101 S. Howard Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Xtreme Juice

Finally, check out Swann Estates' Xtreme Juice, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 120 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score juices and smoothies and more at 619 S. Dale Mabry Highway.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.