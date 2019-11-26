In search of a new favorite Cuban spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Cuban spots around Tampa, using both Yelp data and our own methods to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

November is one of the top months of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Tampa area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of customer relationship management software and business analytics for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Tampa-area restaurants grew to $29 for the metro area in November of last year, second only to December with an average of $31, and 3% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. La Segunda Central Bakery

First on the list is La Segunda Central Bakery. Located at 2512 N. 15th St. in Ybor City, the bakery and Cuban spot, which offers sandwiches and more, is the highest-rated Cuban restaurant in Tampa, boasting 4.5 stars out of 211 reviews on Yelp.

2. Columbia Restaurant

Next up is Historic Ybor's Columbia Restaurant, situated at 2117 E. Seventh Ave. With four stars out of 2,343 reviews on Yelp, the Spanish and Cuban spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Las Palmas Latin Grill

West Meadows's Las Palmas Latin Grill, located at 6431 E. County Line Road, Suite 104, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cafe and Cuban spot, which offers sandwiches and more, 4.5 stars out of 181 reviews.

4. La Teresita Cafe

La Teresita Cafe, a Cuban and Spanish spot in Northeast Macfarlane, is another go-to, with four stars out of 875 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3246 W. Columbus Drive to see for yourself.

5. Michelle Faedo's Tampeño Cuisine

Downtown, check out Michelle Faedo's Tampeño Cuisine, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 55 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Cuban spot at 1218 Ray Charles Blvd.

