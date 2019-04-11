Nov. 1 was World Vegan Day, but it's still a good time to indulge in some of the plant-based fare that Tampa has to offer.

There are plenty of options for strict vegans and those who are simply exploring the ethical, health and environmental benefits of the lifestyle. To help you in your search, Hoodline combed Yelp data and applied our own methodology to come up with the top vegan dining destinations in Tampa.

1. Pure Kitchen Organic Vegan

Topping the list is Pure Kitchen Organic Vegan. Located at 3214 W. Kennedy Blvd. in Bon Air, the vegan and vegetarian spot is the highest rated vegan restaurant in Tampa, boasting five stars out of 98 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Mediterranean Chickpea

Next up is Bayshore Beautiful's The Mediterranean Chickpea, situated at 3217 S. MacDill Ave., Suite C. With five stars out of 107 reviews on Yelp, the vegan, vegetarian and Mediterranean spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Farmacy Vegan Kitchen & Bakery

Downtown's Farmacy Vegan Kitchen & Bakery, located at 803 N. Tampa St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery, vegan and breakfast and brunch spot 4.5 stars out of 203 reviews.

4. Fit Bowl Co

Fit Bowl Co, a vegan spot that offers acai bowls, juices and smoothies and more in Davis Island, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 13 Yelp reviews. Head over to 214 E. Davis Blvd. to see for yourself.

5. SOHO Juice Company

Over in Palma Ceia, check out SOHO Juice Company, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 18 reviews on Yelp. You can find the vegan spot, which offers acai bowls and juices and smoothies, at 3120 W. Bay To Bay Blvd.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.