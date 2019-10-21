In search of a new favorite vegetarian spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top vegetarian spots around St. Petersburg, using both Yelp data and our own methods to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Love Food Central

First on the list is Love Food Central. Located at 2057 Central Ave., the vegan, gluten-free and vegetarian spot is the highest-rated vegetarian restaurant in Saint Petersburg, boasting 4.5 stars out of 202 reviews on Yelp.

2. Mickey's Cafe & Organics

Next up is downtown's Mickey's Cafe & Organics, situated at 318 Central Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 92 reviews on Yelp, the cafe and vegetarian spot, serving salads and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Fresh Kitchen

North East Park's Fresh Kitchen, located at 4447 Fourth St. North, Suite 2, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the New American, gluten-free and vegetarian spot four stars out of 263 reviews.

4. Leafy Greens Cafe

Leafy Greens Cafe, a vegetarian and vegan spot, is another go-to, with four stars out of 267 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1626 Central Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe

Check out this outpost of the chain Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe, which has earned four stars out of 174 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Mediterranean and vegetarian spot, which offers seafood and more, at 2649 Ulmerton Road.

Deciding when to check out the top spots above? Saturdays tend to be the busiest days of the week for consumer spending at restaurants across the Saint Petersburg area, while Mondays are least busy, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of customer relationship management software and direct response marketing for small businesses. Last year, average daily transactions at restaurants surged to 62 per business on Saturdays, compared to 40 daily transactions on average on Mondays.

