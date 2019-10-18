In search of a new favorite Mexican spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Mexican restaurants around St. Petersburg, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to for great Mexican fare without breaking the bank.

1. Chile Verde Authentic Mexican Food

Topping the list is Chile Verde Authentic Mexican Food. Located at 2801 22nd Ave. N in Ponce De Leon, it's the highest-rated low-priced Mexican restaurant in St. Petersburg, boasting 4.5 stars out of 191 reviews on Yelp. The casual eatery serves tacos, burritos, quesadillas, tamales, nachos, gorditas and other South-of-the-border favorites. Huevos rancheros is available for breakfast.

2. Casita Taqueria

Next up is Historic Old Northeast's Casita Taqueria, situated at 2701 Fourth St. With 4.5 stars out of 162 reviews on Yelp, the Mexican spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

'At Casita Taqueria our menu focuses on homemade corn tortilla tacos, homemade salsas, hot sauces, guacamoles, slow cooked meats, vegetarian items, bowls, tortas, soups and daily special items made from scratch,' notes the restaurant's Yelp page. Casita Taqueria offers a wide selection of domestic and imported beers and wine, and you can check out the full menu here.

3. Red Mesa Mercado

Red Mesa Mercado, located at 1100 First Ave. N, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cheap Mexican fast food spot four stars out of 317 reviews. The casual, grab-and-go eatery serves breakfast and lunch, and it offers a menu that highlights authentic Mexican street fare, such as burritos, tamales, tacos, nachos and churros.

'Family-owned and operated, Mercado fills a niche for a casual dining environment with no compromise in quality and flavor. With strong ties to Southern California as well as Mexico, it was only natural that the wonders of street-casual dining would come to Florida with its range of exquisite flavors, great value and fun environment,' reads the business's Yelp profile. Catering services are also available.

4. Grumpy Gringo

Grumpy Gringo, a casual Mexican spot in North Kenwood, is another affordable go-to, with four stars out of 248 Yelp reviews. The menu features Mexican-style street tacos, burritos, quesadillas, chimichangas and tortas, but breakfast items and vegan options are also available. There are daily lunch specials, and catering services are also available. Head over to 2510 22nd Ave. N to see for yourself.

5. Rubio's Coastal Grill

Finally, there's a member of the popular chain Rubio's Coastal Grill, a local favorite with four stars out of 102 reviews. Rubio's Coastal Grill offers fast-casual Mexican fare, such as tacos, burritos, nachos, quesadillas and salads. Lunch specials are served until 2 p.m. daily, and off-site catering services are also available. Stop by 2456 Tyrone Blvd. North St. to hit up the Mexican spot, which offers seafood, salads and more, next time you're in the mood for cheap eats.

