Looking to sample the best comfort food around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable comfort food sources in Saint Petersburg, using both Yelp data and our methods to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. Maple Street Biscuit Company

Topping the list is Maple Street Biscuit Company. Located at 662 Central Ave. downtown Saint Petersburg, the Southern and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers comfort food and more, is the highest-rated inexpensive comfort food spot in Saint Petersburg, boasting 4.5 stars out of 357 reviews on Yelp.

The restaurant is known for its fresh, homemade buttermilk biscuits, which you can get as a fried chicken biscuit sandwich, as biscuits and gravy, or top it with homemade jams and jellies. The menu also features chicken and waffles, grits, fried green tomatoes and more.

2. Central Melt

Next up is downtown's Central Melt, situated at 685 Central Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 157 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score sandwiches, comfort food and soups has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

On the menu, you'll find eight different varieties of grilled cheese sandwiches, including a Korean barbecue melt, a Caprese melt and a sloppy joe grilled cheese. There's also nacho cheese fries, soup and salads.

3. Dairy Inn

Crescent Lake's Dairy Inn, located at 1201 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St. North, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cheap spot to score ice cream, frozen yogurt, burgers and comfort food four stars out of 89 reviews.

Dairy Inn serves up Philly cheese steak sandwiches, burgers, chicken wings, hot dogs, buffalo chicken sandwich, fish and chips and more on the extensive menu.

4. Spring Garden Family Restaurant

Spring Garden Family Restaurant, a breakfast and brunch spot that offers comfort food and more in Euclid Heights, is another affordable go-to, with four stars out of 29 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1018 62nd Ave. North to see for yourself.

The diner has breakfast staples like steak and eggs, Belgian waffles, eggs Benedicts, three-egg omelets, banana pancakes and more. For lunch, you'll find burgers, club sandwiches, salads, homemade soups, wraps and chicken tenders.

