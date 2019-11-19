The Thanksgiving holiday is coming up, which means it's time to find your stretchy pants and think about what you're thankful for this year.

Whether you'll be feasting with family and friends or spending a quiet Nov. 28, we've got a roundup of Thanksgiving-themed things to do and get in preparation for the big day. From groceries to beer and wine shops to bakeries, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find Tampa's top go-to spots for the holiday, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a curated list.

Getting the basic goods

As friends and family prepare to gather, head to one of Tampa's best grocery stores to stock up on supplies before it's too late.

1. Trader Joe's

Topping the list is Trader Joe's. Located at 3808 W. Swann Ave. in Swann Estates, the grocery store is the highest rated grocery store in Tampa, boasting 4.5 stars out of 294 reviews on Yelp.

2. Duckweed Urban Grocery

Next up is Downtown's Duckweed Urban Grocery, situated at 803 N. Tampa St. With 4.5 stars out of 53 reviews on Yelp, the grocery store and bakery, which offers beer, wine and spirits and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. La Teresita Grocery

Northeast Macfarlane's La Teresita Grocery, located at 3302 W. Columbus Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the grocery store 4.5 stars out of 25 reviews.

Finding the perfect dessert

Responsible for dessert, but haven't got the time or energy? Head to one of Tampa's top bakeries, all of which are cranking out autumnal-inspired baked goods and sweet treats perfect for Thanksgiving.

1. La Segunda Central Bakery

Topping the list is La Segunda Central Bakery. Located at 2512 N. 15th St. in Ybor City, the bakery and Cuban spot, which offers coffee and tea and more, is the highest rated bakery in Tampa, boasting 4.5 stars out of 210 reviews on Yelp.

2. Faedo Family Bakery

Next up is South Seminole Heights's Faedo Family Bakery, situated at 5150 N. Florida Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 69 reviews on Yelp, the bakery has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Pane Rustica

Bayshore Beautiful's Pane Rustica, located at 3225 S. MacDill Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery and Italian spot 4.5 stars out of 420 reviews.

Stocking up on booze

Not everyone can pull off the perfect home-cooked side dish. What you can do — so long as you're 21 or older — is come prepared with a six-pack of quality beer or a fitting bottle of wine. To help you get the goods, here's a roundup of Tampa's top beer and wine shops.

1. Duckweed Urban Grocery

Topping the list is Duckweed Urban Grocery. Located at 803 N. Tampa St. in Downtown, the grocery store and bakery, which offers beer, wine and spirits and more, is the highest rated beer, wine and spirits spot in Tampa, boasting 4.5 stars out of 53 reviews on Yelp.

2. Jug & Bottle Dept

Next up is Seminole Heights's Jug & Bottle Dept, situated at 6203 N. Florida Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 47 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score beer, wine and spirits has proven to be a local favorite.

3. ABC Fine Wine & Spirits

Oakford Park's ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, located at 3015 W. Kennedy Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score beer, wine and spirits and more four stars out of 37 reviews.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.