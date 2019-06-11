Craving Mexican food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Mexican spots around Tampa, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. Besito Mexican Restaurant

Topping the list is Besito Mexican Restaurant. Located at 205 Westshore Plaza in West Shore Palms, the bar and Mexican spot is the highest-rated Mexican restaurant in Tampa, boasting 4.5 stars out of 858 reviews on Yelp.

2. Bartaco

Next up is North Hyde Park's Bartaco, situated at 1601 W. Snow Ave. With four stars out of 1,090 reviews on Yelp, the Mexican spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Los Comparres

Wellswood's Los Comparres, located at 5305 N. Armenia Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Mexican spot 4.5 stars out of 295 reviews.

4. Green Lemon

Green Lemon, a bar and Mexican and breakfast and brunch spot in Parkland Estates, is another go-to, with four stars out of 937 Yelp reviews. Head over to 915 S. Howard Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Taco Dirty

Over in Courier City, check out Taco Dirty, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 223 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score tacos and more at 2221 W. Platt St.

