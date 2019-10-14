The last course comes first on Oct. 14, National Dessert Day, which gives you the perfect excuse to indulge in the sweet treat of your choice.

Saint Petersburg has plenty of quality dessert spots, so which to choose? To help you plan your outing, here’s a roundup of the top dessert destinations, delivered by Hoodline using Yelp data and our own methods.

1. Funky Sweets

Topping the list is Funky Sweets. Located at 11024 Fourth St. North, the spot to score desserts, doughnuts, ice cream and frozen yogurt is the highest rated dessert spot in Saint Petersburg, boasting 4.5 stars out of 150 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Hyppo

Next up is Downtown's The Hyppo, situated at 627 Central Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 126 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score desserts, ice cream and frozen yogurt has proven to be a local favorite.

3. swah-rey

Downtown's swah-rey, located at 625 Central Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery, which offers desserts, cupcakes and more, 4.5 stars out of 45 reviews.

4. Beans & Barlour

Beans & Barlour, a cocktail bar that offers desserts and coffee and tea in Downtown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 66 Yelp reviews. Head over to 538 First Ave. North to see for yourself.

5. Sweet Stack Shack

Check out Sweet Stack Shack, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 52 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery, which offers ice cream and frozen yogurt, desserts and more, at 1041 Central Ave.

