Craving burgers?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable burger spots in Tampa, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Chicago Paulies

Topping the list is Chicago Paulies. Located at 1301 N. Howard Ave. in North Hyde Park, the spot to score hot dogs, sandwiches and burgers is the highest-rated inexpensive burger spot in Tampa, boasting five stars out of 153 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Brandie M., who reviewed Chicago Paulies on Oct. 6, wrote, 'The menu is hot dogs, hamburgers and fries. It's simple, uncomplicated and super tasty!'

2. Thee Burger Spot

Next up is Tampa Heights's Thee Burger Spot, situated at 3917 N. Tampa St. With 4.5 stars out of 198 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score burgers and sandwiches has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

The site explains more about the mission behind Thee Burger Spot.

'I worked in a restaurant for a long time out of state,' the owner writes in the history section of the business's Yelp profile. 'After much consideration, I decided to bring my love for cooking and a great burger recipe to Tampa. Come in and enjoy.'

3. Oakley's Grille

West Meadows's Oakley's Grille, located at 17631 Bruce B Downs Blvd., Suite E, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cheap spot to score burgers, sandwiches and salads four stars out of 262 reviews.

The site provides more information on the new owners of this establishment.

'We are husband and wife, Luca and Erika,' co-owner Luca wrote in the specialties section of the business' Yelp profile. 'We took over Oakley's Grille at the end of August, and want to [transform] it to be the best grill in the New Tampa area. We are Italian and want to keep the quality of the burgers and sandwiches high.'

4. Village Inn Restaurant

This location of the well-known chain Village Inn Restaurant, a breakfast and brunch spot that offers salads, burgers and more in Oakford Park, is another low-priced go-to, with four stars out of 102 Yelp reviews. Head over to 215 N. Dale Mabry Highway to see for yourself.

Yelper Vickie L., who reviewed Village Inn Restaurant on Oct. 17, wrote, 'We had eggs, bacon, pancakes and coffee. The coffee was fresh—nice and hot. The pancakes were light, fluffy and the best I have had in a long time!'

5. The Anchor Bar

Downtown, check out The Anchor Bar, which has earned four stars out of 91 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the sports bar, which offers burgers, chicken wings and more, by heading over to 514 N. Franklin St.

Yelper Daniel L. shared, 'The anchor bar doesn't disappoint. Simple, no frills, filled with locals and good bar food. The drinks are cold and cheap, with a great bartender. Plenty of TVs to watch whatever you'd like.'

