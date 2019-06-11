Got a hankering for desserts?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable dessert spots in Tampa, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

Dough Nation

Downtown Tampa's Dough Nation, located at 505 N. Tampa St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive bakery, which offers desserts, ice cream and frozen yogurt and more, 4.5 stars out of 189 reviews.

If you're curious for more, we found these details about Dough Nation.

'The idea of bringing edible cookie dough to downtown Tampa started with a small booth at the Gasparilla Music Festival in the spring of 2017,' per the history section of the business's Yelp profile. 'We sampled a few flavors and people lined up for more. We thought if we created a spot to come enjoy this treat, it might just be what the downtown Tampa dessert scene needed.'

Curious to know more?

The business is known for, 'Decadent recipes including double chocolate Oreo, sweet and salty, and toasty s'mores, which are featured alongside Working Cow ice cream.'

Mr. Penguin - South Tampa

Mr Penguin - South Tampa, a spot to score desserts and ice cream and frozen yogurt in Courier City, is another much-loved, cheap go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 194 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1920 W. Platt St. to see for yourself.

The site has more information on Mr Penguin.

'We specialize in frozen dessert,' the business states in the specialties section of its Yelp profile. 'We sell refreshing Italian ice, premium soft serve and Gelati,' notes the business in the specialties section of its Yelp profile.

Jeremiah's Italian Ice of South Tampa

Over in Fairoaks, check out Jeremiah's Italian Ice of South Tampa, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 41 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the spot to score desserts, shaved ice and ice cream and frozen yogurt by heading over to 4051 S. Dale Mabry Highway.

The site can tell you a thing or two about the the business' history in the community.

'We've been scooping up our tasty frozen treats since 1996,' according to Jeremiah's Yelp profile. 'Our Italian Ice is a decadent, yet refreshing treat with maximum flavor. Our Ice flavors span the taste spectrum, from the everyday to the exquisite and the eccentric.'

The store serves more than 40 flavors of shaved Italian ice, soft serve ice cream and Gelati (layers of soft serve ice cream and shaved ice).

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.