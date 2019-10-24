Want to know where to go when it comes to yoga in Tampa?

Luckily, the city boasts lots of high-caliber yoga options to check out in and around Tampa.

To find the top yoga studios in the area, Hoodline analyzed data from Yelp, Facebook and ClassPass to identify which studios are the most popular.

Bella Prana Yoga & Meditation

1112 W. Platt St., North Hyde Park

Open since 2010, Bella Prana Yoga & Meditation is Tampa's favorite yoga studio by the numbers, with 4.8 stars out of 8,916 reviews on ClassPass, 4.5 stars out of 72 reviews on Yelp and 6,522 fans on Facebook. It's the top yoga studio in the entire Tampa metro area, according to ClassPass' rankings.

'Bella Prana Yoga & Meditation Studio is located in South Tampa and offers about 80 classes a week with 35 instructors on staff,' states the business's ClassPass profile. 'New Students can enjoy a month of unlimited yoga for $39! Come enjoy our warm and serene environment while you check out our wide array of classes, workshops and our incredible teacher training program.'

Lucky Cat Yoga

2742 N. Florida Ave., Tampa Heights

Also among Tampa's favorites is Lucky Cat Yoga, with 4.9 stars out of 1,121 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of four reviews on Yelp and 3,510 fans on Facebook.

'They offer daily classes for all levels in vinyasa yoga,' according to the business's profile on ClassPass. 'Vinyasa is a sanskrit word that means to place in a special way. Their classes incorporate deep breathing, mindful sequences, meditation, dynamic movements, hands on adjusting and awesome music.'

Gaze Hot Yoga

1811 N. Tampa St., Tampa Heights

With 4.8 stars out of 1,189 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp and 963 fans on Facebook, Gaze Hot Yoga has garnered plenty of local fans.

'Located in historic Tampa Heights, Gaze Hot Yoga is a place for all human beings to move their bodies in a way that promotes optimal health, greater strength, increased flexibility and improved mental acuity,' per the business's ClassPass profile. 'All classes are conducted in a heated room and are based on the bikram series of hatha yoga postures.'

Sattva Yoga

5808 N. Florida Ave., Seminole Heights

With 4.9 stars out of 85 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of two reviews on Yelp and 1,834 fans on Facebook, Sattva Yoga holds its own among the competition.

'Sattva Yoga is located in the soul of Seminole Heights, Tampa Florida,' according to the business's profile on ClassPass. 'Offering the practice of yoga, meditation, Ayurvedic counseling and peace to all!'

