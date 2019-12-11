Need more doughnuts in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable doughnut hot spots in Tampa, using both Yelp data and our own methods to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

1. Ginger Beard Coffee

Topping the list is Ginger Beard Coffee. Located at 1208 E. Kennedy Blvd., Suite 112 in Channel District, the spot to score coffee, tea and doughnuts is the highest-rated budget-friendly doughnut spot in Tampa, boasting five stars out of 133 reviews on Yelp.

Doughnut options include bacon maple custard, chocolate eclair, creme brûlée and more. Enjoy them with a cup of espresso, espresso with milk or one of this spot's nitro cold brew coffees on tap.

We turned to the site to learn more about its secret to success. 'Our story didn't start like most coffee shops, with visions of corporate profit,' the business explains in the history section of its Yelp profile. 'It all started with a few guys and a crazy idea. The idea was a simple one: what if our love of coffee and of people could combine in a new way?'

2. Little Donut House

Next up is Swann Estates's Little Donut House, situated at 4048 W. Kennedy Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 238 reviews on Yelp, the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers doughnuts and sandwiches, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

If you're curious for more, we found these details about Little Donut House.

'We are the first shop of its kind to bring mini donuts, breakfast sandwiches, and bagels all under one roof. The mini donuts are great for breakfast, corporate meetings and special events,' per the history section of the business's Yelp profile.

3. Nicola's Donut Shop

Lowry Park Central's Nicola's Donut Shop, located at 902 W. Busch Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive spot to score doughnuts and more four stars out of 105 reviews.

We turned there for more about Nicola's Donut Shop.

'Classic and specialty doughnuts,' it states on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties.

4. Hot Donut

Hot Donut, a spot to score doughnuts, coffee and tea and bagels located downtown, is another much-loved, affordable go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 17 Yelp reviews. Head over to 301 N. Franklin St. to see for yourself.

Yelper Janet T., who reviewed Hot Donut on Aug. 19, wrote, 'Delicious doughnuts. Not the fluffy kind, but very flavorful! You can customize your doughnut slightly with glaze, chocolate glaze, coconut flakes and cinnamon. I don't drink coffee, but if I did I would have several of the fascinating coffee options. Wish this place was back home!'

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.