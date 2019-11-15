Looking to try the best breweries in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top breweries in Tampa, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

Tampa-area consumers historically spend more in November at food and beverage shops than other months of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of CRM for small business and business health for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Tampa-area food and beverage shops grew to $21 for the metro area in November of last year, second only to December with an average of $22, and 2% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Cigar City Brewing

Next up is Westshore's Cigar City Brewing, situated at 3924 W. Spruce St. With 4.5 stars out of 762 reviews on Yelp, the brewery has proven to be a local favorite.

2. Coppertail Brewing Co

East Ybor's Coppertail Brewing Co, located at 2601 E. Second Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bar and brewery 4.5 stars out of 376 reviews.

3. Tampa Bay Brewing Company

Tampa Bay Brewing Company, a brewery and traditional American spot in Historic Ybor, is another go-to, with four stars out of 974 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1600 E. Ninth Ave. to see for yourself.

4. Zydeco Brew Werks

Over in Historic Ybor, check out Zydeco Brew Werks, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 132 reviews on Yelp. You can find the brewery at 1902 E. Seventh Ave.

5. Brew Bus Brewing

Last but not least, there's Brew Bus Brewing, a South Seminole Heights favorite with 4.5 stars out of 124 reviews. Stop by 4101 N. Florida Ave. to hit up the brewery, venues and event space and bus tour spot next time the urge strikes.

