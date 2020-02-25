Looking to try the best steakhouses in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top steakhouses in Tampa, using both Yelp data and our own data to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

Shoppers in the Tampa area tend to spend more in the winter at restaurants than any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more customers. Daily spending at Tampa-area restaurants rose to $1,620 per business in the winter of last year, 7% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Eddie V's Prime Seafood And Steaks

Topping the list is a location of the Eddie V's Prime Seafood and Steaks chain. Located at 4400 W. Boy Scout Blvd. in Carver City, the lounge and steakhouse, which offers seafood and more, is the highest-rated steakhouse in Tampa, boasting 4.5 stars out of 625 reviews on Yelp.

2. Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse - Tampa

Next is Golf View's Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse - Tampa, situated at 1108 S. Dale Mabry Highway. With 4.5 stars out of 262 reviews on Yelp, the steakhouse, Brazilian and buffet spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Steelbach

Tampa Heights's Steelbach, located at 1902 N. Ola Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the steakhouse, New American and Southern spot four stars out of 504 reviews.

4. Texas de Brazil

An outpost of the chain Texas de Brazil, a steakhouse, venues and event space and Brazilian spot in Carver City, is another go-to, with four stars out of 510 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4112 W. Boy Scout Blvd. to see for yourself.

