Hot beach sand can burn your feet. How hot does it have to be?

Research shows just how hot sand can get and when it's too dangerous to run barefoot on the beach.

MIAMI — With Tampa and many other parts of Florida under a heat advisory, it might pay to think twice before walking barefoot on the beach.

A report from the Miami Herald found that the sands on Miami Beach recently hit 137 degrees, and according to further research, beach sand doesn't even need to get that hot to cause real burns.

A study published by the National Institutes of Health found that exposure to hot sand can cause first-degree, second-degree and in some rare cases third-degree burns. Adding to the risk is the fact that sand can absorb heat and reach temperatures much higher than the air around it.

"Sand can be over 100 degrees Fahrenheit when the outside temperature is only 75 degrees; indeed, when the ambient temperature is 90 degrees, the sand can be over 120 degrees," a passage from the study said.

As a point of reference, temperatures in Tampa are forecasted to peak between 89 and 97 degrees from Aug. 13 to 18. Studies suggest climate change will make days and temperatures like this more common during the summer.

Naturally, the hotter the sand gets, the less exposure it takes to severely burn your feet. According to the study, skin can suffer from burns whenever it is exposed to temperatures higher than 111 degrees.

To protect your feet from burning sand, the general recommendation from podiatrists is to keep them covered.

"A simple pair of sandals can do wonders, however, having them slip off can be quite painful if your foot ends up making contact with the hot sand or blacktop. Water shoes or sandals that have straps are a perfect beach shoe that can protect you from just more than the heat," one site recommends.

A podiatrist cited in the Miami Herald's reporting also suggests being mindful of what time of day you're outside.