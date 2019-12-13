PLANT CITY, Fla. — Methamphetamine is a stimulant that can cause a person to become addicted with just one use. In 2017, about 964,000 people used meth. Toni Colon decided to take herself out of the meth equation.

“It brought nothing but disaster,” Colon said.

After she held her first grandchild in her arms, Colon realized it was time to get serious about life. “When I first held him and looked in his face, and looked in his eyes, I thought to myself, ‘if it wasn’t for me, this child wouldn’t be here.’”

Toni Colon holding first grandchild

Toni Colon

Colon overcame her meth addiction by picking up photography. She snaps all of her photos on an iPhone 8.

“Sunrises and sunsets are my favorite. There’s just something special about watching a day begin and watching it end,” she said.

Colon, now a grandmother of two, is proud she’s been able to stay clean for the last five years and to watch her grandchildren enjoy life. “I just want them to know this world is not as crazy as it might seem because if I was in that craziness, I couldn’t show them that.”

The truth is, if Colon continued to use meth, it’s possible she would have wound up deeper in her addiction, or worse. The drug could have taken her life.

In a 2019 report by Florida Medical Examiners, 1,056 meth-related deaths were reported throughout the state, a 33 percent increase from 2017.

Of those deaths, 217 were reported in the Tampa Bay area, which includes Sarasota, St. Petersburg and Tampa.

Methamphetamine contains ingredients you can find in basic household products and over-the-counter medicine. Once processed, meth takes on the shape of glass fragments or white and blue rocks.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, people who use meth will either smoke, snort, or inject it. Users can also take meth in the form of a pill.

People addicted to meth will show signs of hyperactivity, rotting teeth, extreme weight loss, and twitching.

If you or someone you know is struggling with drug addiction, there are several resources to get help.

The Hillsborough County Anti-Drug Alliance can help, or dial 211 to connect with a facility near you

FreeRehabCenters.org offers free resources to treat drug use.

DACCO Behavioral Health and ACTS treat symptoms of substance abuse and also offer behavioral health services

RELATED: Holiday season can trigger a relapse for those in recovery

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter