More and more people are being asked to work from home or telecommute. But what do you need to do to make that possible or even productive? It's good to know just about anyone can create that space.

First, identify an area in your home where you can set up shop. It can be a separate room or a corner of another room. It's preferable if the space has a door, so you can keep distractions out and concentration in.

Find a desk or even a table that can be used for your computer, printer, phone or any other necessities you need for your particular job.

Make sure you have high-speed internet, so you can communicate effectively with co-workers.

Set your hours and stick to them: It's easy to work more than you should if you can just pop into your home office.

Don't forget to take a lunch break and step away from your work... just like you would at a normal job, but set a time limit so you get right back at it when lunch is over.

Finally, if you have young kids at home, consider a nanny or babysitter so you can focus on working instead of what the kids need. With many college and high school students at home, it might be easier to find than you think.

