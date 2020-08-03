ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — International Women's Day has been celebrated around the world since the early 1900's. This is a day to honor the achievements women have made in economics, politics and beyond.

Some places around the world are marking the day with rallies, marches and demonstrations. Others are simply celebrating the women in their lives.

In Tampa, The Blind Goat is giving a glass of free wine to women from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday.

A winery called Cambria is hosting a celebration at Sips Wine Bar in Safety Harbor. It also runs Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The organization says it will donate $1 to the Amazon Frontlines and Marin Carbon Project for every selfie taken during the month of March.

