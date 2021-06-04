Italian artist sells 'invisible sculpture' for $18,300

Italy 24 News says the artwork must be kept at a private home and be in a space that has no obstruction.

First, it was the banana taped to the wall. Now, it's nothing.

No, literally, it's nothing,

The Indian Express says Italian artist Salvatore Garau, 67, auctioned off an 'invisible sculpture.' Its price tag? $18,300, according to The Indian Express.

Invisible isn't how Garau looks at it though.

"The vacuum is nothing more than a space full of energy, and even if we empty it and there is nothing left, according to the Heisenberg uncertainty principle, that 'nothing' has a weight. Therefore, it has energy that is condensed and transformed into particles, that is, into us," Italy 24 News quotes him saying.

Italy 24 News says the artwork must be kept at a private home and be in a space that has no obstruction.

The news outlet says the buyer will get a certificate of authentication that will be signed and stamped by the artist.

This is not the first invisible sculpture Garau has created. Shared another one to his Instagram called, "Buddha in Contemplazione."