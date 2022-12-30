This IV treatment could be key to re-hydrating after the holidays

IV hydration therapy could be a quick way to get back on track after the busy holiday season.

TAMPA, Fla. — The holiday season is finally coming to an end this weekend, with many New Year's parties happening Saturday and Sunday. Since Thanksgiving, daily routines have gone out the window, with all the travel, celebrations, food and drinks.

It might be time to renourish your body, and IV hydration is one way to do that.

Chris Allen lives a healthy lifestyle. For him, part of staying healthy is getting IV therapy.

"I feel rejuvenated after I do it," he said.

The treatment is quick and easy and can be done in less than an hour.

"You come in, typically the bag runs for about 20-30 minutes. You can just sit back, relax and look at your phone. They've got the TV going," Allen added.

Nurse practitioner Caitlin McCormick owns Roots Wellness and Med Spa in downtown Tampa where they offer IV nutrient therapy. She explained why IV therapy is often more efficient than other methods of hydration.

"When we deliver vitamins through an intravenous route or through an IV, you're going to absorb them so much greater than an oral supplement," McCormick said.

Plus, each treatment is customizable and has numerous benefits.

"One of my favorite ingredients that we have is Vitamin C. That's because it's such a powerful antioxidant and it's essential for collagen synthesis, so that means healthier hair, skin and nails," Julie Turner, an aesthetic nurse practitioner at Roots, said.

McCormick recommends regular treatments, either weekly or monthly, to get the best results. But she says even one treatment can definitely help get you back in the game after a busy holiday season.