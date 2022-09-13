Jennifer Ilgauskas, wife of former Cleveland Cavaliers legend Zydrunas Ilgauskas, dies at 50

Jennifer Ilguaskas was a wife, mother, sister, daughter, business owner and supporter of many Northeast Ohio charities.

CLEVELAND — According to Zeis-McGreevey Funeral Homes and Berry-McGreevey-Martens Funeral Homes of Lakewood, Jennifer Ilgauskas, the wife of former long-time Cleveland Cavalier Zydrunas Ilgauskas, has passed away at the age of 50.

Jennifer was the owner of many Northeast Ohio-based companies including Rebound Physical Therapy, North Olmsted Urgent Care, Lakewood Urgent Care and Darbo, a medical billing company.

According to her obituary, she was passionate about the charitable organizations in which she supported. "Many individuals were touched by her acts of kindness, but few knew the far reaching extent of her charitable work."

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send a donation, in memory of Jennifer Ilgauskas to either of these charities:

Catholic Charities: 1404 E. 9th St., 8th Floor, Cleveland OH 44114. Click here to donate online

to donate online Care Alliance: 1530 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44114. Click here to donate online.

Click here to view her obituary on the Zeis-McGreevey Funeral Homes and Berry-McGreevey-Martens Funeral Homes website.

