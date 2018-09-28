FORT COLLINS, Colo.—Most people know that when they need help, they call the police.

A 10-year-old Fort Collins, Colorado, kid took that literally when he called Fort Collins Police for help solving a math problem.

“Hi, this isn’t an emergency, but I’m a 10-year-old and I’m working on my math homework right now… and I can’t figure out what 71 divided by 3,052 is,” the 911 recording says.

Police say this wasn’t the kind of help dispatch are used to handling, but the dispatcher was able to help solve it with a calculator.

Fort Collins police services say it’s important to note not all dispatchers are as skilled at math or have calculators, so to please only call 911 for emergencies.

They also posted it should be noted that the Fort Collins Police Department is not responsible for incorrect homework answers.

