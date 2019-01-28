ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's a relatively young circus apparatus. The cyr wheel, which looks like a giant metal hula hoop, is used by acrobats to roll and spin across the floor. With no handles or footholds, the acrobats stands inside the wheel while grasping the top for stability.

Using a rhythmic motion, the acrobat can keep the wheel spinning while performing a series of tricks.

"I think it (is) just so beautiful," said Gaby Rosa, a cyr wheel instructor at The Movement Sanctuary, in St. Pete. "...like the way you can move inside of it, the cool acrobatic tricks, going upside down..."

The majority of Rosa's students have no prior cyr wheel experience. She says on average it takes 1-2 months before a student starts feeling comfortable in the wheel.

"People will get three spins, and they'll get really excited. Then they'll get four spins, and they're like 'we got four spins,' then they'll get five," Rosa explained.

For those who stick with it, Rosa says it can be an amazing experience.

"You'll see them get, the look in their eyes how excited they are, and how much work they've been putting in," Rosa said. "And, it's really rewarding to see people progress like that."

Besides private lessons, The Movement Sanctuary offers a group cyr wheel class with Rosa from 5:45 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday night.

