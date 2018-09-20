BELLEAIR BLUFFS, Fla. -- A lemonade stand raised more than $22,000 for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. That money will be used to help a child get treatment that is not covered by insurance.

Dozens of people stopped by the stand Wednesday afternoon, including local officials and business people. An 11-year-old cancer survivor, who benefited from the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, was one of the people serving up lemonade.

The event is now in its fifth year and is organized by Realtor Martha Thorn.

Even if you missed the lemonade stand, you can still donate here.

