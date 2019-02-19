The RV lifestyle is becoming increasingly popular. More than 1 million Americans live in an RV, according to the Washington Post.

It's not just retirees and vacationers that are embracing the flexibility of having a home on wheels, many families are hitting the road.

A little more than year and a half ago, Jill and Tony Greising-Murschel packed up their young family and hit the road in an RV.

Tony explains one of the biggest reasons.

"We love traveling and we love traveling with our kids so we're kind of weird like that especially four kids, but we wanted to be able to travel and see the sun more," he said.

The kids, ages 9,8,6 and 3 call their 200-square-foot RV home. It's less about where they live and more about where they're going.

Jill was already homeschooling the kids, so that didn't change.

However, Jill says they had to get creative to figure out how to make money to support their new lives.

"It took a lot of work to apply for remote jobs that he could do full time remotely," she said. "At the same time, I started working part-time and I also run and started our family travel blog called Let's Travel Family."

The RV life presents challenges, one of the biggest is something Jill calls "decision fatigue."

"All the way from where are we traveling next, what are the things we're going to do, what's our budget to how do we home school our kids, how do you dump the black tank?" Jill said. "What about, oh wait we have to work, this isn't a vacation, we're still working too while we're raising our kids."

Jill and Tony say while they are seeing and meeting more young families who are choosing this lifestyle, it's the retirees they meet who reinforce their decision.

"We've run into so many retired couples that look us in the eye and say, 'wow, I wish I would have done this when I was younger.'"

Jill said her family will continue even after 20 months of travel.

"We really have no end in sight," Jill said. "This is what we really enjoy."

The family is currently in North Florida in a city called Madison where they are getting ready for the RV Family Conference. There will be more than 70 full-time RV families sharing stories and showing other families how they too can make RV living a reality.

