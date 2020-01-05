TAMPA, Fla. — The local coffee chain Buddy Brew Coffee was deemed an essential business during this COVID-19 crisis.
Co-owner Dave Ward says, “It substantially affected our business.”
He says they are operating around 30 percent of normal.
According to Ward, they’ve had to cutback hours, and furlough employees.
He says Buddy Brew Coffee has applied for the PPP program and has plans to use that to bring back employees.
Ward explains, “We had to adapt to the new environment that we are operating at. So we really began to promote our takeaway business, our curbside business and even decompose our own delivery team.”
He say he’s seen Buddy Brew Coffee internet sales soar.
“We are doing almost three times our business online than we have in the past.”
Look for the companies new location soon in South Tampa at the corner of Ferdinand and Bay to Bay.
Their food truck sets up shop there in the meantime.
When looking toward the future, Ward remains optimistic.
“Our whole mode is to make ourselves better. To move in different directions, to pivot, to adapt, because on the other end of this thing, we think there should be a lot of opportunity. And we want to make sure that we are positioned correctly to tap into that. “
What other people are reading right now:
- Gov. DeSantis says reopening can begin May 4, restaurants can open with restrictions
- JetBlue wants to suspend flights to Tampa
- When will Disney World reopen?
- NASA: Coronavirus has drastically improved Florida's air quality
- Publix selling green branded face masks
- Tampa nurse holds the hand of COVID-19 patients as they take their last breaths
- Two Wawa stores close after employees test positive for coronavirus
- Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter