ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Whether it’s fried, dyed or laid to the side, hair for black women in the workplace has always been political.

Job advancement and security have often depended on a woman’s appearance, and if hair violated mainstream norms, it was a threat to climbing the corporate ladder.

However, the natural hair movement is empowering women of color to embrace their mane without chemical processing.

Tonight on 10News this Evening, Emerald Morrow sits down with Rochelle Graham-Campbell, a beauty entrepreneur and vlogger who graduated from USF about how her journey toward self-acceptance propelled her to social media stardom and business success.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter