POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Pantene and GLAAD are giving the holiday classic "I'll be home for Christmas" a whole new meaning this year.

The two groups joined forces to create a commercial that tackles the topic of those in the LGBTQ community’s ability to come home as their “true selves” this holiday season.

The commerical features the Trans Chorus of Los Angeles, specifically highlighting four members' stories, one of which is a woman's from Polk County.

Miliana Patel from Haines City, who according to her Twitter bio is currently living in Los Angeles and working in entertainment, shares her story with viewers about her experience coming out as trans.

Patel discusses with Pantene that growing up she never saw people “like” her and that she was not sure people would accept her as a woman.

She recalls how her father shaved her head as a teen, taking something from her that she felt represented her “strength” and “femininity.”

“My dad was not a fan of me growing my hair out, he ended up shaving my head, bald, and that was a very tough time for me,” Patel shares in the commercial.

After that moment of rejection from her father, she thought he would never come around and accept her as a women – though she received a different outcome.

Five years later, he embraced her.

“He called me his daughter, baby girl,” Patel tells Pantene.

That’s why coming home for the holiday’s has a new meaning for Patel. What once brought on anxiety and nerves, now brings comfort.

“Now, to go home for the holidays means that I have a sense of community and family. It’ just and amazing feeling of comfort to be back,” Patel shares during the commercial.

“I just feel like that’s where my heart is.”

According to the campaign, while “137 million Americans will travel home this holiday season, 44-percent of LGBTQ people feel they can’t come home as their true selves.”

Patel hopes that she can inspire young kids to be their true authentic selves.

