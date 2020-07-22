Local YMCAs offer free water safety lessons

A YMCA membership is not required, but pre-registration is encouraged.

TAMPA, Fla — As summer continues, local youth programs and camps are finding ways to continue being an outlet for families.

The YMCAs of the Tampa Bay area and Florida Blue Foundation are partnering to resume free water safety lessons.The lessons are offered at the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA, YMCA of the Suncoast and YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg from August 3 to 6.

They are free and open to all beginners and non-swimmers ages 3-12 years old.

"Our classes are now social-distanced so the classgoers aren't huddled in one area of the pool; and now our swim instructors wear face shields for added protection," said Aquatics Executive Amanda Walker.

During the four-day course, certified instructors will wear protective gear when teaching the kids as part of new safety protocol. During each lesson, the instructors will teach kids a sequenced set of skills that will reduce the risk of drowning and give them confidence in and around water.

Participants are asked to bring their own swimsuit and towel. A YMCA membership is not required; however, pre-registration at a participating YMCA is highly encouraged.

"There was no denying that we wanted to bring the program back and provide an outlet to our community, but we also wanted to do our due diligence to ensure that we do so in the safest possible way," Walker said.

As with all YMCA programs and services, the Y stated in a press release that it is continuing to follow guidance from the CDC and government officials to create a safer environment and ensure the highest standards of cleanliness and appropriate accommodations for social distancing.

Last year, nearly 8,000 kids were a part of the Safety Around Water lessons. And this year, the program is looking to expand to nearly 30 YMCA locations throughout the Tampa Bay area.

For more information about the program or to register for the lessons click here.